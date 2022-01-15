Is Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) A Better Buy Than Others After A 1.00% Rise In This Year?

In last trading session, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.05 trading at -$0.12 or -2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.76M. That closing price of OCG’s stock is at a discount of -236.63% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 44.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 272.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.32%, in the last five days OCG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $5.05 price level, adding 12.93% to its value on the day. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s shares saw a change of -1.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.51% in past 5-day. Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) showed a performance of 14.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50330.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.97% institutions for Oriental Culture Holding LTD that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Agricole S.A. is the top institutional holder at OCG for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 79474.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.