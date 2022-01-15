Is Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -5.14% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $192.32 trading at -$5.58 or -2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.02B. That closing price of MUSA’s stock is at a discount of -5.14% from its 52-week high price of $202.20 and is indicating a premium of 37.88% from its 52-week low price of $119.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 205.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.47 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.82%, in the last five days MUSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $192.32 price level, adding 4.52% to its value on the day. Murphy USA Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.33% in past 5-day. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) showed a performance of 0.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $184.60 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $140.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $220.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.2% for stock’s current value.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Murphy USA Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.54% while that of industry is 29.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.40% in the current quarter and calculating 4.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.53 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.86 billion and $3.4 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 58.40% while estimating it to be 28.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 169.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.50%.

MUSA Dividends

Murphy USA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.87% institutions for Murphy USA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MUSA for having 2.59 million shares of worth $434.02 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $392.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $116.0 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $104.48 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.