How To Know If Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Is Expensive At $118.15.

In last trading session, Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $118.15 trading at -$1.23 or -1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.24B. That closing price of PZZA’s stock is at a discount of -19.07% from its 52-week high price of $140.68 and is indicating a premium of 33.64% from its 52-week low price of $78.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 376.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.72 in the current quarter.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.03%, in the last five days PZZA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $118.15 price level, adding 8.02% to its value on the day. Papa John’s International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.46% in past 5-day. Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) showed a performance of -10.21% in past 30-days.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Papa John’s International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 142.14% while that of industry is 30.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 3.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $522.91 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $538.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $469.81 million and $511.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.30% while estimating it to be 5.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 628.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

PZZA Dividends

Papa John’s International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.57% institutions for Papa John’s International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at PZZA for having 3.72 million shares of worth $472.57 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $459.1 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $122.99 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $118.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.