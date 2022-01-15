How To Know If AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Is Expensive At $11.43.

In last trading session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.43 trading at -$0.2 or -1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27B. That closing price of AVDX’s stock is at a discount of -139.98% from its 52-week high price of $27.43 and is indicating a discount of -0.87% from its 52-week low price of $11.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.72%, in the last five days AVDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $11.43 price level, adding 18.01% to its value on the day. AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.47% in past 5-day. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) showed a performance of -30.73% in past 30-days.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.55 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.26% institutions for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund is the top institutional holder at AVDX for having 1.0 million shares of worth $22.23 million. And as of Oct 30, 2021, it was holding 0.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund, which was holding about 0.67 million shares on Nov 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.32 million.