Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Down -1.48% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.17?

In last trading session, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.78 trading at -$0.08 or -0.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.64B. That closing price of HSIC’s stock is at a discount of -7.29% from its 52-week high price of $83.45 and is indicating a premium of 21.96% from its 52-week low price of $60.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 760.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.10%, in the last five days HSIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $77.78 price level, adding 3.58% to its value on the day. Henry Schein Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.48% in past 5-day. Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Henry Schein Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.46% while that of industry is 15.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating -12.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.13 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $3.17 billion and $2.92 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.20% while estimating it to be 2.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.56%.

HSIC Dividends

Henry Schein Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.16% institutions for Henry Schein Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HSIC for having 15.2 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Generation Investment Management LLP, which was holding about 13.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.94 million shares of worth $300.29 million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $240.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.