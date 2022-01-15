Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Drops -2.48%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.86 trading at -$0.2 or -2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $443.62M. That closing price of GILT’s stock is at a discount of -188.68% from its 52-week high price of $22.69 and is indicating a premium of 16.28% from its 52-week low price of $6.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 482.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.48%, in the last five days GILT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $7.86 price level, adding 6.54% to its value on the day. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 11.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.96% in past 5-day. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) showed a performance of 6.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.42 to the stock, which implies a fall of -45.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 31.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.04% for stock’s current value.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.94 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $62.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.52% institutions for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the top institutional holder at GILT for having 2.69 million shares of worth $24.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.17 million.

On the other hand, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.17 million shares of worth $9.57 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.