G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Are Up 10.35% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.53 trading at $0.06 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of GIII’s stock is at a discount of -30.04% from its 52-week high price of $35.80 and is indicating a premium of 10.35% from its 52-week low price of $24.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 357.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days GIII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $27.53 price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -0.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.92% in past 5-day. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) showed a performance of 2.53% in past 30-days.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 418.06% while that of industry is 37.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 116.70% in the current quarter and calculating -13.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $740.11 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $599.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.80% during past 5 years.

GIII Dividends

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.39% institutions for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GIII for having 7.23 million shares of worth $204.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $126.45 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.93 million shares of worth $84.1 million or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.