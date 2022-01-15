Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Reduces -0.23% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.37 trading at -$0.6 or -2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $672.44M. That closing price of ETD’s stock is at a discount of -18.43% from its 52-week high price of $31.23 and is indicating a premium of 18.09% from its 52-week low price of $21.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 281.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.22%, in the last five days ETD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $26.37 price level, adding 3.69% to its value on the day. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.23% in past 5-day. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) showed a performance of 1.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 million shares which calculate 7.77 days to cover the short interests.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.80% while that of industry is 32.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.70% in the current quarter and calculating 31.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $187.25 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 593.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.20%.

ETD Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 26 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.40%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.83%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.28% institutions for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ETD for having 3.91 million shares of worth $92.56 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.27 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.48 million shares of worth $34.45 million or 5.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.