Encore Capital Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ECPG) Forecasted Growth Is -11.24% Or More

In last trading session, Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.42 trading at $3.45 or 5.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.00B. That closing price of ECPG’s stock is at a premium of 3.8% from its 52-week high price of $64.86 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $29.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 410.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.15 in the current quarter.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.39%, in the last five days ECPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $67.42 price level, adding 0.28% to its value on the day. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.50% in past 5-day. Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) showed a performance of 14.82% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.01% for stock’s current value.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Encore Capital Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.65% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 65.40% in the current quarter and calculating -26.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $361.6 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $354.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $382.61 million and $377.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.50% while estimating it to be -6.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

ECPG Dividends

Encore Capital Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 116.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 116.09% institutions for Encore Capital Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ECPG for having 4.97 million shares of worth $244.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $159.58 million.

On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.11 million shares of worth $113.89 million or 7.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $110.17 million in the company or a holder of 6.97% of company’s stock.