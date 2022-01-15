Does Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) Look Expensive At $7.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.10 trading at -$0.54 or -7.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $827.15M. That closing price of RBOT’s stock is at a discount of -122.39% from its 52-week high price of $15.79 and is indicating a discount of -6.34% from its 52-week low price of $7.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 461.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.07%, in the last five days RBOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $7.10 price level, adding 25.5% to its value on the day. Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.11% in past 5-day. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) showed a performance of -34.44% in past 30-days.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.39% institutions for Vicarious Surgical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. VK Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at RBOT for having 20.96 million shares of worth $313.5 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 21.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 2.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.9 million.