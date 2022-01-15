Does Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Look Expensive At $49.63? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.63 trading at $0.85 or 1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.60B. That closing price of MMP’s stock is at a discount of -8.5% from its 52-week high price of $53.85 and is indicating a premium of 19.54% from its 52-week low price of $39.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.74%, in the last five days MMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $49.63 price level, adding 0.28% to its value on the day. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 6.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.37% in past 5-day. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) showed a performance of 9.70% in past 30-days.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.27% while that of industry is -6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.40% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $654.64 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $668.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $586.32 million and $661.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.70% while estimating it to be 1.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.75%.

MMP Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.63% institutions for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MMP for having 10.64 million shares of worth $484.94 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 10.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $474.37 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.0 million shares of worth $541.4 million or 5.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $325.8 million in the company or a holder of 3.35% of company’s stock.