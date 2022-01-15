Does Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Look Expensive At $39.77? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.77 trading at $0.43 or 1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.63B. That closing price of HMN’s stock is at a discount of -12.17% from its 52-week high price of $44.61 and is indicating a premium of 8.95% from its 52-week low price of $36.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 178.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.09%, in the last five days HMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $39.77 price level, adding 0.25% to its value on the day. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares saw a change of 2.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.53% in past 5-day. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) showed a performance of 6.25% in past 30-days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Horace Mann Educators Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.18% while that of industry is 10.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.00% in the current quarter and calculating -15.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $330.07 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $343.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $352.3 million and $322 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.30% while estimating it to be 6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.70%.

HMN Dividends

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.39% institutions for Horace Mann Educators Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HMN for having 6.04 million shares of worth $240.51 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $191.72 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.78 million shares of worth $109.09 million or 6.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $79.59 million in the company or a holder of 4.90% of company’s stock.