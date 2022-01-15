Does GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Look Expensive At $91.30? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $91.30 trading at $1.16 or 1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.58B. That closing price of GXO’s stock is at a discount of -16.01% from its 52-week high price of $105.92 and is indicating a premium of 47.01% from its 52-week low price of $48.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 765.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.52 in the current quarter.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.29%, in the last five days GXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $91.30 price level, adding 0.64% to its value on the day. GXO Logistics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.43% in past 5-day. GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) showed a performance of 3.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $102.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $73.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $124.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.04% for stock’s current value.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.05 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.01 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

GXO Dividends

GXO Logistics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.40% institutions for GXO Logistics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at GXO for having 10.69 million shares of worth $838.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $797.87 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.24 million shares of worth $254.1 million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $224.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.