Does Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Look Expensive At $746.76? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $746.76 trading at -$1.36 or -0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $67.25B. That closing price of EQIX’s stock is at a discount of -18.55% from its 52-week high price of $885.26 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $586.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 428.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinix Inc. (EQIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.39 in the current quarter.

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.18%, in the last five days EQIX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $746.76 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Equinix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.64% in past 5-day. Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) showed a performance of -8.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Equinix Inc. (EQIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinix Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.85% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 143.90% in the current quarter and calculating 3.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.7 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.73 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.56 billion and $1.6 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.50% while estimating it to be 8.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.00%.

EQIX Dividends

Equinix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 11.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.74%.

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.40% institutions for Equinix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EQIX for having 11.62 million shares of worth $9.18 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.71 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.19 million shares of worth $3.51 billion or 4.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.0 billion in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.