Does ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Look Expensive At $34.55? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.55 trading at -$0.19 or -0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.13B. That closing price of ACIW’s stock is at a discount of -25.12% from its 52-week high price of $43.23 and is indicating a premium of 17.83% from its 52-week low price of $28.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 839.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.97 in the current quarter.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.55%, in the last five days ACIW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $34.55 price level, adding 3.28% to its value on the day. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.44% in past 5-day. ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) showed a performance of 3.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.07 million shares which calculate 2.6 days to cover the short interests.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.20% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $453.36 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $301.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $387.04 million and $285.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.10% while estimating it to be 5.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

ACIW Dividends

ACI Worldwide Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.32% institutions for ACI Worldwide Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ACIW for having 14.51 million shares of worth $445.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $349.5 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.49 million shares of worth $199.48 million or 5.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.34 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $102.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.