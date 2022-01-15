Do You Like Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) At $0.72?

In last trading session, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.11 or 18.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.54M. That closing price of PME’s stock is at a discount of -204.17% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 41.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 367.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.03%, in the last five days PME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 1.37% to its value on the day. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 25.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.46% in past 5-day. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) showed a performance of 5.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 301.0 shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.90% during past 5 years.

PME Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.43% institutions for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PME for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83646.0.