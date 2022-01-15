Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Could Experience 13.96% Growth

In last trading session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.25 trading at -$0.01 or -0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84B. That closing price of CYXT’s stock is at a discount of -13.69% from its 52-week high price of $12.79 and is indicating a premium of 33.24% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 268.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.09%, in the last five days CYXT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $11.25 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.50% in past 5-day. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) showed a performance of -1.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.86 million shares which calculate 14.7 days to cover the short interests.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $179.11 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.73% institutions for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the top institutional holder at CYXT for having 46.05 million shares of worth $425.95 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 27.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 17.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $162.5 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.87 million shares of worth $38.51 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.16 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.