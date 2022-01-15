Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Adds 1.32 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $166.64 trading at -$5.42 or -3.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.35B. That closing price of CNXC’s stock is at a discount of -14.83% from its 52-week high price of $191.35 and is indicating a premium of 36.74% from its 52-week low price of $105.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.71 in the current quarter.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.15%, in the last five days CNXC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $166.64 price level, adding 4.37% to its value on the day. Concentrix Corporation’s shares saw a change of -6.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.32% in past 5-day. Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) showed a performance of -1.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $214.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $202.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $225.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.22% for stock’s current value.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Concentrix Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.52% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.90% in the current quarter and calculating 8.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.46 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.03%.

CNXC Dividends

Concentrix Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.41% institutions for Concentrix Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNXC for having 5.59 million shares of worth $989.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $716.78 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.52 million shares of worth $448.49 million or 4.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $209.48 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.