Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Is Currently -3.97% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.58 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of CLS’s stock is at a discount of -3.97% from its 52-week high price of $12.04 and is indicating a premium of 39.46% from its 52-week low price of $7.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 406.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Celestica Inc. (CLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days CLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $11.58 price level, adding 2.36% to its value on the day. Celestica Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.42% in past 5-day. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) showed a performance of 9.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.22 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.96% for stock’s current value.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Celestica Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.53% while that of industry is 9.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.49 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.49 billion and $1.39 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% while estimating it to be 7.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.60%.

CLS Dividends

Celestica Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 24 and January 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.92% institutions for Celestica Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at CLS for having 13.71 million shares of worth $121.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, which was holding about 8.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.18 million shares of worth $31.25 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.23 million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.