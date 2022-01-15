Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Decline -1.83%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $165.59 trading at -$3.09 or -1.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.34B. That closing price of CPT’s stock is at a discount of -8.93% from its 52-week high price of $180.37 and is indicating a premium of 41.41% from its 52-week low price of $97.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 610.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Camden Property Trust (CPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.83%, in the last five days CPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $165.59 price level, adding 2.72% to its value on the day. Camden Property Trust’s shares saw a change of -7.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.78% in past 5-day. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) showed a performance of -6.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.52 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $181.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $165.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $203.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.36% for stock’s current value.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Camden Property Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.59% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.10% in the current quarter and calculating 29.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $304.17 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $308.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $261.55 million and $267.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.30% while estimating it to be 15.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.60%.

CPT Dividends

Camden Property Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.00%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.17%.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.16% institutions for Camden Property Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CPT for having 14.2 million shares of worth $2.09 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.76 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.6 million shares of worth $750.07 million or 4.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $418.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.