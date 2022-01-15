BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $7.50

In last trading session, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.48 trading at $0.09 or 2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $612.01M. That closing price of BZFD’s stock is at a discount of -229.69% from its 52-week high price of $14.77 and is indicating a premium of 4.69% from its 52-week low price of $4.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 396.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.05%, in the last five days BZFD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $4.48 price level, adding 10.4% to its value on the day. BuzzFeed Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.04% in past 5-day. BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) showed a performance of -28.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.25% for stock’s current value.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.24% institutions for BuzzFeed Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cohanzick Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BZFD for having 1.63 million shares of worth $16.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 1.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.1 million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.93 million shares of worth $9.23 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.