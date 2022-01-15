Buy, Sell Or Hold United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) At $39.09?

In last trading session, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.09 trading at $0.37 or 0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.11B. That closing price of UCBI’s stock is at a discount of -0.15% from its 52-week high price of $39.15 and is indicating a premium of 29.34% from its 52-week low price of $27.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 674.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.96%, in the last five days UCBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $39.09 price level, adding 0.18% to its value on the day. United Community Banks Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.77% in past 5-day. United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) showed a performance of 16.41% in past 30-days.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Community Banks Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.54% while that of industry is 27.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.90% in the current quarter and calculating -33.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $178.95 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $207.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $176.04 million and $178.68 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.70% while estimating it to be 16.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

UCBI Dividends

United Community Banks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 17 and January 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.48% institutions for United Community Banks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UCBI for having 12.71 million shares of worth $417.07 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $315.36 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.81 million shares of worth $202.56 million or 6.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.