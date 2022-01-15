Buy, Sell Or Hold Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) At $18.09?

In last trading session, Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.09 trading at $0.22 or 1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $974.33M. That closing price of APTS’s stock is at a discount of -6.52% from its 52-week high price of $19.27 and is indicating a premium of 61.08% from its 52-week low price of $7.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 526.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days APTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $18.09 price level, adding 0.44% to its value on the day. Preferred Apartment Communities’s shares saw a change of 0.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.06% in past 5-day. Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) showed a performance of 25.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.14% for stock’s current value.

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Preferred Apartment Communities is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 81.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.93% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -154.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

APTS Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)’s Major holders