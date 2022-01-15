Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) At $10.94: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw 0.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.94 trading at -$0.38 or -3.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $420.75M. That closing price of AMTI’s stock is at a discount of -614.99% from its 52-week high price of $78.22 and is indicating a discount of -2.74% from its 52-week low price of $11.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 273.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.66 in the current quarter.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.36%, in the last five days AMTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $10.94 price level, adding 15.72% to its value on the day. Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.11% in past 5-day. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) showed a performance of -27.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.61 million shares which calculate 8.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $57.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -686.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -421.02% for stock’s current value.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.03% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -73.70% in the current quarter and calculating -20.70% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -236.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.70%.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 17 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.29% institutions for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMTI for having 9.01 million shares of worth $233.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 23.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 4.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.32 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.31 million shares of worth $59.86 million or 6.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $44.31 million in the company or a holder of 4.45% of company’s stock.