Analysts Say Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Can Really Get To $44.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.80 trading at -$0.4 or -1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.93B. That closing price of CWK’s stock is at a discount of -4.45% from its 52-week high price of $22.77 and is indicating a premium of 36.28% from its 52-week low price of $13.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.62 in the current quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.80%, in the last five days CWK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $21.80 price level, adding 2.81% to its value on the day. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s shares saw a change of -1.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.37% in past 5-day. Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) showed a performance of 6.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -101.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.26% for stock’s current value.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cushman & Wakefield plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 109.88% while that of industry is 24.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.20% in the current quarter and calculating 63.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.88 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.65 billion and $1.54 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.30% while estimating it to be -5.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 109.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CWK Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.99% institutions for Cushman & Wakefield plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CWK for having 37.75 million shares of worth $702.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 33.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $623.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.3 million shares of worth $115.84 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.58 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $84.21 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.