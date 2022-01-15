AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Climbs 144.40% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $136.20?

In last trading session, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $136.20 trading at $1.31 or 0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.78B. That closing price of ABC’s stock is at a discount of -0.55% from its 52-week high price of $136.95 and is indicating a premium of 26.06% from its 52-week low price of $100.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 892.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.55 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days ABC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $136.20 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s shares saw a change of 2.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.31% in past 5-day. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) showed a performance of 10.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $130.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $180.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.55% for stock’s current value.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AmerisourceBergen Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.33% while that of industry is 15.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.00% in the current quarter and calculating 13.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.39 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.19 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 144.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.74%.

ABC Dividends

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.25% institutions for AmerisourceBergen Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ABC for having 16.9 million shares of worth $2.02 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.32 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.11 million shares of worth $490.96 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $392.12 million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.