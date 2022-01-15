AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE) Up 41.38% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at -$0.12 or -12.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.92M. That closing price of AGE’s stock is at a discount of -273.17% from its 52-week high price of $3.06 and is indicating a premium of 36.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 563.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.49%, in the last five days AGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $0.82 price level, adding 29.31% to its value on the day. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.45% in past 5-day. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE) showed a performance of 41.38% in past 30-days.

AGE Dividends

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.64% institutions for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AGE for having 3.0 million shares of worth $2.82 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.43 million shares of worth $0.4 million or 1.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.