After A 0.22% Jump This Year Is Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $150.93 trading at -$2.59 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.48B. That closing price of LBRDK’s stock is at a discount of -28.57% from its 52-week high price of $194.05 and is indicating a premium of 5.5% from its 52-week low price of $142.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 913.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.61 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days LBRDK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $150.93 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s shares saw a change of -6.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.69% in past 5-day. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) showed a performance of 0.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $211.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $172.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $242.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.96% for stock’s current value.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Liberty Broadband Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.59% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.20% in the current quarter and calculating 725.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,826.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

LBRDK Dividends

Liberty Broadband Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.59% institutions for Liberty Broadband Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LBRDK for having 13.03 million shares of worth $2.25 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 8.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.53 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.38 million shares of worth $755.64 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.46 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $561.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.