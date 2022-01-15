Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Is Now -9.77% Below Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at -$0.36 or -11.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.85M. That closing price of AFIB’s stock is at a discount of -1025.94% from its 52-week high price of $29.95 and is indicating a discount of -9.77% from its 52-week low price of $2.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 493.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.84 in the current quarter.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.92%, in the last five days AFIB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $2.66 price level, adding 18.9% to its value on the day. Acutus Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.74% in past 5-day. Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) showed a performance of -24.86% in past 30-days.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acutus Medical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 16.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 99.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.99 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.57 million and $3.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55.00% while estimating it to be 36.50% for the next quarter.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.36% institutions for Acutus Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at AFIB for having 2.65 million shares of worth $23.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 2.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.41 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $14.14 million or 5.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.03 million in the company or a holder of 4.06% of company’s stock.