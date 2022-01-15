Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Currently -3.87 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.46 trading at -$0.05 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.99B. That closing price of AKR’s stock is at a discount of -3.87% from its 52-week high price of $23.33 and is indicating a premium of 37.49% from its 52-week low price of $14.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 579.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.22%, in the last five days AKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $22.46 price level, adding 0.8% to its value on the day. Acadia Realty Trust’s shares saw a change of 2.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.22% in past 5-day. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) showed a performance of 9.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.4% for stock’s current value.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acadia Realty Trust is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.88% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 108.30% in the current quarter and calculating -133.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.55 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $67.61 million and $53.89 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.90% while estimating it to be 13.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -116.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.00%.

AKR Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.90% institutions for Acadia Realty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AKR for having 16.83 million shares of worth $343.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 19.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $282.85 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.96 million shares of worth $127.46 million or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.06 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $86.86 million in the company or a holder of 4.59% of company’s stock.