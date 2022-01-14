WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Is 5.37% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.22?

In last trading session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.32 trading at -$0.15 or -3.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.74M. That closing price of WKEY’s stock is at a discount of -418.52% from its 52-week high price of $22.40 and is indicating a premium of 10.65% from its 52-week low price of $3.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 461.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.36%, in the last five days WKEY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $4.32 price level, adding 7.3% to its value on the day. WISeKey International Holding AG’s shares saw a change of 9.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.37% in past 5-day. WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) showed a performance of -2.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -154.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -154.63% for stock’s current value.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WISeKey International Holding AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 93.13% while that of industry is 8.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.30% during past 5 years.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.10% institutions for WISeKey International Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at WKEY for having 0.23 million shares of worth $1.46 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Optiver Holding B.v., which was holding about 28400.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.