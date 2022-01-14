Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Ripped 16.72% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw 23.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.24 trading at $2.24 or 4.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $218.64B. That most recent trading price of WFC’s stock is at a premium of 1.82% from its 52-week high price of $57.18 and is indicating a premium of 49.04% from its 52-week low price of $29.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.12 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.00%, in the last five days WFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $58.24 price level, subtracting -1.06% to its value on the day. Wells Fargo & Company’s shares saw a change of 16.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.42% in past 5-day. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) showed a performance of 14.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.82 million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.73% for stock’s current value.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wells Fargo & Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,041.46% while that of industry is 40.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating -21.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.77 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $17.93 billion and $18.06 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.70% while estimating it to be -2.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.90% during past 5 years.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.43%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.80 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.44%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.50% institutions for Wells Fargo & Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WFC for having 332.44 million shares of worth $15.43 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 294.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.69 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 116.04 million shares of worth $5.39 billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 87.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.07 billion in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.