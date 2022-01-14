Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) 41.18% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.07 or -4.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $169.97M. That most recent trading price of TOUR’s stock is at a discount of -288.24% from its 52-week high price of $5.28 and is indicating a premium of 41.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 506.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.90%, in the last five days TOUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 6.21% to its value on the day. Tuniu Corporation’s shares saw a change of 47.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.91% in past 5-day. Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) showed a performance of 48.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.74% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.06 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.06. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -419.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -419.12% for stock’s current value.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.95 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -86.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.01%.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.93% institutions for Tuniu Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at TOUR for having 6.11 million shares of worth $9.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.68 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.15 million shares of worth $1.06 million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.