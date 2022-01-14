Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Is Currently -89.08% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.90 trading at -$0.23 or -0.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.57B. That most recent trading price of TCOM’s stock is at a discount of -89.08% from its 52-week high price of $45.19 and is indicating a premium of 10.46% from its 52-week low price of $21.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $23.90 price level, adding 5.79% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -1.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.21% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of -3.44% in past 30-days.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trip.com Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 169.57% while that of industry is 30.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.00% during past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.94% institutions for Trip.com Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at TCOM for having 54.3 million shares of worth $1.83 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 8.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 42.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 18.32 million shares of worth $563.38 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $346.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.77% of company’s stock.