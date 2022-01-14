The 12-Month Price Target For Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) Is Now $150.00.

In last trading session, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.08 or -10.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.65M. That closing price of PLAG’s stock is at a discount of -392.96% from its 52-week high price of $3.50 and is indicating a discount of -7.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 87.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.28%, in the last five days PLAG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 34.86% to its value on the day. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -30.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.29% in past 5-day. Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) showed a performance of -39.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90460.0 shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $150.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21026.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21026.76% for stock’s current value.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.40% during past 5 years.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.44% institutions for Planet Green Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLAG for having 83000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 25224.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34052.0.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 83000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1720.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2631.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.