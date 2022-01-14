SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.01?

In recent trading session, SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at $0.27 or 9.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.36M. That most recent trading price of SURG’s stock is at a discount of -846.84% from its 52-week high price of $28.50 and is indicating a premium of 41.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.85%, in the last five days SURG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $3.01 price level, adding 4.44% to its value on the day. SurgePays Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.32% in past 5-day. SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) showed a performance of 13.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.23 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2016. Company posted $16.65 million and $18.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.50% while estimating it to be 21.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SURG Dividends

SurgePays Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 04 and April 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.23% institutions for SurgePays Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co., LLC is the top institutional holder at SURG for having 2000.0 shares of worth $12000.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.