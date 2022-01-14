Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 59.17% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) saw 3.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at $0.11 or 6.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.67M. That closing price of SBEV’s stock is at a discount of -368.06% from its 52-week high price of $8.94 and is indicating a premium of 48.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.11%, in the last five days SBEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 4.02% to its value on the day. Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 63.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.65% in past 5-day. Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) showed a performance of 59.17% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.41% institutions for Splash Beverage Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SBEV for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.