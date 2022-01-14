Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Adds 19.57% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) saw 4.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at $1.03 or 25.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.48M. That closing price of SGLY’s stock is at a discount of -145.11% from its 52-week high price of $12.28 and is indicating a premium of 58.28% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 865.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.88%, in the last five days SGLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $5.01 price level, adding 8.07% to its value on the day. Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 5.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.57% in past 5-day. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) showed a performance of 43.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -74.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -74.65% for stock’s current value.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.00% during past 5 years.

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders