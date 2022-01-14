Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Has Fallen -9.07% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.02 or 4.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.41M. That most recent trading price of PULM’s stock is at a discount of -623.81% from its 52-week high price of $3.04 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.75%, in the last five days PULM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 2.33% to its value on the day. Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.36% in past 5-day. Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) showed a performance of -43.88% in past 30-days.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pulmatrix Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.79% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -53.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.18 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.90% during past 5 years.

PULM Dividends

Pulmatrix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.85% institutions for Pulmatrix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PULM for having 2.69 million shares of worth $2.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.42 million shares of worth $1.13 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.