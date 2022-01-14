Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Drops -12.30 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.60 trading at -$0.43 or -1.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.12B. That closing price of PTLO’s stock is at a discount of -95.03% from its 52-week high price of $57.73 and is indicating a premium of 13.11% from its 52-week low price of $25.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.43%, in the last five days PTLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $29.60 price level, adding 15.57% to its value on the day. Portillo’s Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.30% in past 5-day. Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) showed a performance of -11.14% in past 30-days.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $139.33 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $131.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.95% institutions for Portillo’s Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AB Discovery Growth Fund is the top institutional holder at PTLO for having 0.64 million shares of worth $24.21 million. And as of Oct 30, 2021, it was holding 1.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Oct 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.05 million.