PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) At $16.86: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.86 trading at -$0.17 or -1.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $794.45M. That most recent trading price of PMVP’s stock is at a discount of -187.78% from its 52-week high price of $48.52 and is indicating a discount of -0.65% from its 52-week low price of $16.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 463.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.00%, in the last five days PMVP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $16.86 price level, adding 11.22% to its value on the day. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.56% in past 5-day. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) showed a performance of -25.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 6.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $43.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -344.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -155.04% for stock’s current value.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.75% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.00% in the current quarter and calculating -42.30% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.10%.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.63% institutions for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at PMVP for having 7.33 million shares of worth $218.45 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Interwest Venture Management Co., which was holding about 3.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.32 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $41.67 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.