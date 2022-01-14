Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $15.50.

In recent trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw 10.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.55 trading at $0.25 or 2.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $75.29B. That most recent trading price of PBR’s stock is at a premium of 0.08% from its 52-week high price of $12.54 and is indicating a premium of 45.66% from its 52-week low price of $6.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.75 in the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.03%, in the last five days PBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $12.55 price level, adding 0.16% to its value on the day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares saw a change of 12.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.57% in past 5-day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) showed a performance of 12.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76.46 million shares which calculate 2.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.99% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.57% for stock’s current value.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.40% in the current quarter and calculating 1,525.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.57 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.22 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.10% during past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.37% institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at PBR for having 173.39 million shares of worth $1.79 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 95.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $990.27 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 38.45 million shares of worth $377.6 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $334.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.