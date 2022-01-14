Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) 0.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.84 trading at -$1.05 or -4.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.17B. That closing price of OLPX’s stock is at a discount of -33.14% from its 52-week high price of $30.41 and is indicating a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week low price of $22.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.40%, in the last five days OLPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $22.84 price level, adding 10.99% to its value on the day. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.97% in past 5-day. Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) showed a performance of -12.82% in past 30-days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $156.41 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $153.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.30%.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.31% institutions for Olaplex Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advent International Corporation is the top institutional holder at OLPX for having 509.78 million shares of worth $12.49 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 78.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 9.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $222.79 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.04 million shares of worth $56.88 million or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.