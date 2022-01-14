NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Could Grow By 17.58% Or More

In last trading session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at -$0.11 or -4.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $272.19M. That closing price of NGL’s stock is at a discount of -91.12% from its 52-week high price of $4.09 and is indicating a premium of 35.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.89%, in the last five days NGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 6.55% to its value on the day. NGL Energy Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 17.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.47% in past 5-day. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) showed a performance of 10.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 million shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.22% for stock’s current value.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NGL Energy Partners LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.66% while that of industry is -3.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 105.10% in the current quarter and calculating 110.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.9 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.08 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -96.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.00%.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.65% institutions for NGL Energy Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NGL for having 19.72 million shares of worth $46.73 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 4.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.22 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.41 million shares of worth $22.22 million or 9.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.3 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.08 million in the company or a holder of 5.64% of company’s stock.