New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Drops -4.28% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw 6.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at -$0.02 or -1.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.05B. That most recent trading price of EDU’s stock is at a discount of -1028.25% from its 52-week high price of $19.97 and is indicating a premium of 5.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.12%, in the last five days EDU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 11.06% to its value on the day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.28% in past 5-day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) showed a performance of -18.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 126.26 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -916.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.39% for stock’s current value.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -216.67% while that of industry is 21.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.65 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.81%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 20 and January 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.02% institutions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EDU for having 64.02 million shares of worth $131.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 54.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $112.17 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 45.87 million shares of worth $94.03 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.34 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $44.13 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.