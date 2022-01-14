Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Down Almost -2.18% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw 6.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $330.76 trading at $4.28 or 1.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $910.02B. That most recent trading price of FB’s stock is at a discount of -16.2% from its 52-week high price of $384.33 and is indicating a premium of 26.05% from its 52-week low price of $244.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 21.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 52 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 36 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.84 in the current quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.31%, in the last five days FB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $330.76 price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. Meta Platforms Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.80% in past 5-day. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) showed a performance of -2.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $397.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $250.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $460.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.42% for stock’s current value.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Meta Platforms Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.86% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.00% in the current quarter and calculating -8.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

38 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.38 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $28.07 billion and $23.67 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.90% while estimating it to be 27.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.35%.

FB Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 25 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.97% institutions for Meta Platforms Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FB for having 182.89 million shares of worth $62.07 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 155.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.91 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 67.37 million shares of worth $22.86 billion or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.99 billion in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.