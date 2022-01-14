MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Reduces -9.18% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at $0.02 or 0.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $960.98M. That most recent trading price of MNKD’s stock is at a discount of -65.34% from its 52-week high price of $6.25 and is indicating a premium of 17.46% from its 52-week low price of $3.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.40%, in the last five days MNKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $3.78 price level, adding 9.57% to its value on the day. MannKind Corporation’s shares saw a change of -13.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.18% in past 5-day. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) showed a performance of -7.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.34 million shares which calculate 8.23 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MannKind Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.00% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.07 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.60%.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.98% institutions for MannKind Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MNKD for having 21.67 million shares of worth $94.26 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 13.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.37 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.83 million shares of worth $38.41 million or 3.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.