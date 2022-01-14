Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Drops -17.53% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $9.55?

In last trading session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.55 trading at $0.01 or 0.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of LICY’s stock is at a discount of -64.82% from its 52-week high price of $15.74 and is indicating a premium of 19.48% from its 52-week low price of $7.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.10%, in the last five days LICY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $9.55 price level, adding 5.91% to its value on the day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -4.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.52% in past 5-day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) showed a performance of -11.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.51 million shares which calculate 3.18 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.3 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.42% institutions for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Moore Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at LICY for having 5.0 million shares of worth $58.5 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., which was holding about 4.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.61 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.44 million shares of worth $31.55 million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.