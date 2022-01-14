Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Has Made The 53.0% Recovery, Could Gain Another -47.35% Ahead

In last trading session, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at -$0.15 or -5.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $244.71M. That closing price of LPTX’s stock is at a discount of -47.35% from its 52-week high price of $4.17 and is indicating a premium of 53.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.03%, in the last five days LPTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $2.83 price level, adding 11.56% to its value on the day. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) showed a performance of 23.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.65 million shares which calculate 6.91 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Leap Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 102.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.22% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $310k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $375k and $375k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.30% while estimating it to be -76.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.49%.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 10 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.95% institutions for Leap Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LPTX for having 8.48 million shares of worth $33.99 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.98 million shares of worth $7.94 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.