Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Is Currently -38.17% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.90 trading at -$1.81 or -3.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.46B. That most recent trading price of KSS’s stock is at a discount of -38.17% from its 52-week high price of $64.80 and is indicating a premium of 9.0% from its 52-week low price of $42.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.18 in the current quarter.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.72%, in the last five days KSS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $46.90 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. Kohl’s Corporation’s shares saw a change of -1.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.63% in past 5-day. Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) showed a performance of -1.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.33 million shares which calculate 2.95 days to cover the short interests.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 103.70% in the current quarter and calculating -13.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.61 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.75 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -124.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.94%.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.00 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.85%.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.28% institutions for Kohl’s Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KSS for having 14.44 million shares of worth $680.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $648.89 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.41 million shares of worth $207.83 million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.21 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $204.51 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.